Illinois State Police investigating death of Bolingbrook man

The Illinois State Police is investigating the death of a 41-year-old Bolingbrook man who died Saturday.

At 6:67 p.m. Saturday, Bolingbrook police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Lakeview Circle where John Taylor, 41, of Bolingbrook, who had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was having a diabetic reaction, according to a news release from Bolingbrook police.

When Bolingbrook police and paramedics arrived, Taylor began to fight physically with officers and paramedics and a taser was deployed, Bolingbrook police said.

Taylor was eventually subdued and transported to the hospital where he later died, Bolingbrook police said.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at 8 p.m. Saturday at U Chicago Medicine Advent Health Bolingbrook Hospital, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office .

Final cause and manner will be determined after autopsy, police and toxicological reports are completed, the Will County Coroner’s office said.