Plainfield celebrates community homecoming with 71st annual parade

To celebrate Plainfield’s 71st annual Community Homecoming on Saturday, lifelong resident Bill Pommerening led the parade through downtown and Mayor John F. Argoudelis rode along on horseback.

The parade’s theme for 2023 was “Toyland,” and featured entries from all grade levels in Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202. Those included marching bands, dance teams and cheer teams, according to a news release from the district.

Organizations represented in the parade included the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation, C.W. Avery Family YMCA and Plainfield’s School of Rock. The Plainfield High School class of 1973 marched in the parade, as did Scouting and veterans groups.

The first homecoming parade was in 1952, according to the release. Then-Superintendent of Schools Walter Niehus started the homecoming parade to celebrate Plainfield High School’s homecoming week. Over the years, the homecoming parade grew into a community event that brought all of Plainfield together.

Pommerening, the parade’s grand marshal, graduated from Plainfield High School in 1970 and owned Valley Concrete, according to the release.

He’s donated time and materials to support projects the Veterans Memorial Project as well as projects at St. Mary Immaculate Parish and the C.W. Avery Family YMCA. Pommerening’s company also helped with the cleanup after the 1990 tornado.

Pommerening actively supports District 202 high school athletics and Plainfield youth programs, according to the release. He also served as co-chairman for the opening of the Edward Cancer Center.

He and his wife, Cheryl, have two adult children and four grandchildren.