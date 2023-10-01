No injuries in 2-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday night

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Will County.

About 8:58 p.m., Saturday, Illinois State Police Troop 3 responded to Interstate 80 eastbound, east of Wheeler Avenue in Joliet, after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash, the ISP said in a written statement.

The first vehicle struck the rear of the second vehicle and then overturned, according to the statement. The second vehicle then left the road and struck a barrier.

No injuries were reported, according to the statement.