Will County residents encouraged to apply for energy bill assistance

State Senator Rachel Ventura is encouraging all eligible people to apply to this year’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help with utility costs in a recent news release.

Applications will be accepted starting Oct. 2 through Aug. 15, 2024.

The energy bill assistance program offered through the Help Illinois Families Program in program year 2023 will provide $237 million to eligible families to assist with natural gas, propane and electricity bills. Last year’s LIHEAP funding provided assistance to a record number of 311,214 households.

Beginning Oct. 2, eligible families can apply to this year’s program by visiting HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here). Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted. Families who earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP.