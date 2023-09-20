Power outage forces Rialto in Joliet to cancel shows

The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet canceled shows for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a power outage.

The cause is a faulty sensor in the circuit breaker that’s causing the power to intermittently switch on and off, said Wade Welsh, executive director at the Rialto Square Theatre. From a life safety perspective, the Rialto can’t have people in the building until the issue is resolved, he said.

“As you can imagine in a building like this, you can’t just run out to Home Depot,” Welsh said. “We have one [new circuit breaker] being shipped to Joliet and we’ll have to shut the power off in the building to swap it out.”

Wade said an electrician and diagnostic team was at the Rialto Square Theatre last night. The Rialto is also working with ComEd since the Rialto’s power is tied to nearby buildings, he said.

“We need to be powered down to get everything installed and tested,” Wade said.

The “Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert” was scheduled for Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s show, “Skid Row and Buckcherry – The Gang’s All Here,” is also canceled, Wade said.

The tentative plan is to install the new circuit breaker tonight since more shows are scheduled for this week, he said.

Comedian and actor Kevin James is set to appear Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and magician and comedian Justin Wlliams is on the schedule for a Saturday night performance at 7 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this all happened at 4 p.m. yesterday,” Wade said. “We were supposed to open the doors at 5 for the Encanto show. But we lost power and couldn’t get it back up.”

Wade said the Rialto spread the word about Encanto as best it could. But, unfortunately again, many people were already on their way to the Rialto, he said. Volunteers and staff met patrons outside and explained the situation to them.

“I just feel bad for the patrons out there last night, walking up with their 6-year-old daughter or 8-year-old son,” Wade said. “They [the children] don’t understand these things happen. I felt bad. These kids were just looking for a good night last night.”

All ticket holders will receive a full refund to the canceled shows, Wade said.

Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment, the Rialto Square Theatre said in a news release announcing the power outage.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded to the credit card used for payment, the Rialto said.

Anyone who purchased tickets at the Rialto box office must return tickets to the box office within 30 days for a full refund, the Rialto said.

For assistance and confirmation, the Rialto suggests contacting the point of purchase.

The Rialto box office is located at 15 E Van Buren St. Joliet. Call the box office 815-726-6600 and Ticketmaster support at 800-653-8000.