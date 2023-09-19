Missing Mokena man found dead in Manhattan

A Mokena man who was reported missing has been found dead in a Manhattan retention pond.

About 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, a body was discovered floating in a Manhattan retention pond located east of Route 52 and south of the Brookstone subdivision, said Manhattan Police Chief Brian Zarnowski.

The body was identified by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers as Robert Hollingsworth, 29, of Mokena.

The Manhattan Police Department is investigating the death. Summers did not provide the cause and manner of Hollingsworth’s death

Mokena Police Chief Brian Benton said Hollingsworth is a resident from the 11000 block of Abbey Drive in the village. He said Hollingsworth was involved in a traffic crash in Manhattan last week.

Shortly after the crash incident, he was reported missing by a relative in Mokena, he said.