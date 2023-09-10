Overnight closures scheduled for I-80

Joliet — The Joliet Police Department has issued an alert for drivers that starting Monday I-80 will be experiencing overnight lane closures near Wheeler Avenue.

The closures will be in effect between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. every night from Sept. 11 to 14. According to the Police Department’s statement, the closures will be in effect in both directions with full stops in effect for 15 minutes at a time. The closings are necessary to install support beams for the new Wheeler Avenue bridge over I-80 and should be completed by Sept. 15, weather permitting.