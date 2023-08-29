Will County schools get boost in state funding

State Sen. Rachel Ventura of Joliet announced on Monday that 18 school districts in Joliet and surrounding Will County will be receiving additional funds to help address financial challenges which developed in recent years.

The $6.6 million in additional funding was acquired through the evidence-based school funding formula which was first introduced in 2017. The evidence-based funding program combined five separate grant programs into one, which calculates the needs of individual K through 12 school districts based on need.

Factors taken into consideration to determine that need include total district enrollment, local poverty rate and the number of special education and English language learner students in the district.

Fiscal 2024 budgeted $350 million through the state for evidence-based funding. The districts receiving the most funding are Joliet School District 86, which is receiving $4,337,711, Valley View Community Unit School District 265U in Romeoville, which will receive $857,329, Joliet Township High School District 204, which is receiving $609,869, Chaney-Monge School District 88 in Crest Hill, which will receive $368,899, and Lockport Township High School District 205 which will receive $133,979.

Taft School District 90 in Lockport will also receive $124,647. All the other districts will be receiving less than $100,000, with the smallest award being $107 for Union School District 81 in Joliet.

Other districts that will be benefiting from the funds include Channahon School District 17, Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203, Fairmont School District 89, Rockdale School District 84, Woodridge School District 68, Laraway Community Consolidated School District 70C in Joliet, Lockport School District 91 and Will County School District 92.

Additionally, the Will County Alternative Learning Opportunity Program, Will County Alternative School, and Will County Safe School will each receive evidence-based funding.

A full list of school funding is available at the Illinois State Board of Education’s website.

“Education is the greatest tool we can give our children,” Ventura said. “Students in Will County deserve the best educational opportunities, and by using this formula every student will be prepared for the future regardless of ZIP code or financial status.”