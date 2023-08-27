Plainfield planning its 25th annual Harvest 5K run/walk

The village of Plainfield is marking the 25th year of its Healthy Driven Plainfield Shorewood Harvest 5K-10K Run/Walk & Kids Miler this year.

The annual event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 in downtown Plainfield at the Village Green.

Starting times will be 8:30 a.m. for the kids miler and 9:15 a.m. for the 5K and 10K run and walk.

Registration is only available online.

Advance online registration is $35 (5K), $40 (10K) and $18 (kids Miler), plus processing fee, ends at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Price increase will happen at 7:01 p.m. with rates of $35 (5K), $49 (10K), and $20 (kids miler).

Packet Pick Up will be at DNA Active Outfitters, 24210 W. Lockport St., downtown Plainfield from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday Sept. 22, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

.Stay tuned to Plainfield Harvest 5K Run/Walk Facebook page for the most up-to-date notices.

After the race, are invited to a gathering at the Tap House Grill in the Plainfield from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the after-party.