Joliet, New Lenox get state funds to improve water infrastructure

Joliet and New Lenox will receive grant funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency that will provide funding for the replacement of water mains and improve the quality of the water.

New Lenox will receive $1.5 million and Joliet will receive $49.3 million in funding for water-related projects, according to a news release from the Illinois EPA sent Aug. 21.

In a statement, Illinois EPA Director John Kim said the agency’s revolving fund allows it to “provide communities with the essential funding needed to upgrade, repair or replace aging water infrastructure.”

“This funding represents clean drinking water for Illinois residents, technology to reduce environmental impacts from stormwater and wastewater, and the creation of good-paying local jobs,” Kim said.

John Kim, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director, speaks at the press conference. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The money for Joliet will be used to replace deteriorated and undersized water mains, according to the Illinois EPA.

“[Joliet] proposes to replace and rehabilitate an average of 21 miles of existing water main annually each year over an eight-year span, targeting 3.2% of the system annually,” Illinois EPA officials said.

New Lenox will use the money to replace 3,400 feet of water main, along with valves, vaults, hydrants, serve lines, curb boxes and other fixtures.

“This will allow [New Lenox] to maintain [a] high-quality water service,” Illinois EPA officials said.

Plainfield also recently received funding for water-related projects from the state agency.