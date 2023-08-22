Joliet nurses’ strike set to start today

A temporary nurses’ strike is scheduled to start early Tuesday morning at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital with nothing standing in its way.

The next talks between the two sides on a contract that expired more than a month ago is not scheduled until Sept. 8.

The planned two-day strike will be followed by a two-day lockout that Ascension has said is necessitated by the terms of the contract it has for replacement nurses.

Debra Jacksa, a nurse, prepares for a rally to bring awareness regarding ongoing negotiations at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Nurses said they hope the strike brings Ascension back to the bargaining table sooner.

“I’m really hoping it gets Ascension’s attention,” said nurse Kaitlyn French, communications chairwoman for the St. Joseph’s Nurses Association, which is the Joliet local of the Illinois Nurses Association.

“I’m really hoping they are going to make some contact with us and say, ‘We said we’re not going to meet with you until the second week of September. Let’s take another look at that,’” French said.

Ascension in a statement issued Monday said it is devoting all of its attention to keeping the hospital operating during the strike.

Nurses rally around a Joliet Fire Department truck that honked its horn to show support during a union rally outside Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet on July 20. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“Patient safety is our top priority, and Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet is well-prepared to remain open and care for our patients during this short-term strike event,” according to the statement. “We are focusing our full attention on making every provision for ensuring the health and safety of our patients, families, providers and associates.”

Ascension said surgeons will continue to schedule and perform surgeries as needed and “support services will continue as normal.”

Ascension has said union nurses will be allowed to return to their jobs Saturday.

Contract negotiations have centered on factors causing nurses to leave the hospital.

Union nurses contend that Ascension has been increasingly relying on agency nurses to operate the hospital while staff nurses have been leaving and not being replaced.

The union contends the number of staff nurses have declined by more than 300 over the last five years at the hospital.

The then AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet honored the work of its nurses and medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic with this sign out front along Glenwood Avenue. The hospital is now Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center. (Alex Ortiz)

French said the union is not sure how many agency nurses now are employed at the hospital. But Ascension representatives have said the number is 61, she said.

The union questions how well the hospital will run without staff nurses for the next four days.

“I’m a little anxious for our patients,” French said. “I think it could be somewhat chaotic.”

The nurses have solicited community support during negotiations over a contract that expired on July 19.

Local officials are expected to appear at the picket lines Tuesday.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy speaks with nurse Pat Meade during an informational picked outside Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet on July 20. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, who will not be able to be at a Tuesday news conference on the picket lines, issued a statement voicing his concern about the situation at the hospital.

D’Arcy said the number of nurses leaving the hospital without being replaced “is not acceptable and puts lives at risk.”

“It is time for Ascension to negotiate in good faith and not replace dedicated and experienced staff with per diem replacements,” D’Arcy said in the statement. “Do not lock out your employees and put Joliet and other residents in danger.”