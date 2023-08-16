Will County Red Cross volunteer deployed to Maui

A member of a Joliet nonprofit is using her mental health skills to help with the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

Mary McGavin was deployed to Maui on Monday. She is one of more than 270 trained Red Cross disaster workers helping with more on their way, according to a news release from the American Red Cross Illinois Region.

McGavin is the chief operating officer for Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet. She became a disaster mental health volunteer with the Red Cross in 2018. McGavin is a member of the Illinois River Valley Chapter of the Red Cross.

“We are certain she will do a phenomenal job extending a helping hand and helping people process their trauma as much as she does at Guardian Angel Community Services.” — Ines Kutlesa, chief executive officer, Guardian Angel Community Services

According to the Red Cross, disaster mental health specialists listen to people who need to talk about their experiences. Disaster mental health specialists may even spot early signs of traumatic stress that can be referred for specialist care.

Brian McDaniel. executive director of the Romeoville-based American Red Cross Illinois River Valley chapter, said the Red Cross is thankful for all the volunteers who are helping in this time of great need.

“Obviously our hearts are with the people in Hawaii right now,” McDaniel said. “The events they are experiencing is just unfathomable … and the need for mental health is extraordinary.”

McDaniel said McGavin brings “incredible skills” in the area of mental health.

“We are incredibly proud of her,” McDaniel said.

Ines Kutlesa, chief executive officer for Guardian Angels Community Services, said she’s proud of McGavin and her deployment.

“It is in her selfless nature to always want to help others,” Kutlesa said. “And we are cognizant of that tremendous need at this time in Maui. We are certain she will do a phenomenal job extending a helping hand and helping people process their trauma as much as she does at Guardian Angel Community Services.”

Kutlesa said peoples’ experiences in Maui are different from the experiences of the clients Guardian Angel serves, but they are “certainly life-changing circumstances. From which we all pray they are able to heal from.”

If you or a loved one needs help, reach out through the Disaster Distress Helpline for free 24/7 support by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting TALKWITHUS to 66746.

For information on volunteering, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.