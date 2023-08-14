Joliet hospital, nurses prepare for strike as contract talks canceled

A contract negotiation session planned for Tuesday has been called off as Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet and union nurses prepare for a strike set for Aug. 22.

The Ilinois Nurses Association announced the two-day strike on Friday. On Saturday, Ascension notified the union that it was canceling the Tuesday talks, according to the union.

Ascension on Monday issued a statement announcing its plan to continue operations during the strike.

Ascension has canceled all talks until the strike and has notified the union that all union nurses will be locked out until Aug. 26, Josefa Ubando, secretary for the INA Joliet local, said on Monday.

“They said they will put all their efforts into making the hospital safe for the patients, which is one of our demands,” Ubando said.

Debra Jacksa, a nurse, prepares for a rally to bring awareness regarding ongoing negotiations at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Ascension said its contract with a staffing agency that will provide nurses during the strike requires a commitment of at least four days.

“Regardless of the planned duration of the strike event, we are contractually required to commit to a minimum of four days of work for any registered nursing staff replaced, starting from the first day of a strike,” the statement said.

Union nurses “will be able to return to their scheduled shifts” on Aug 26 “as soon as our replacement agency contractual obligation is fulfilled,” according to the statement.

Ascension said it has “contracted with a staffing agency that specializes in work stoppage events and will provide us access to a full complement of highly skilled and credentialed registered nurses.”

“Patient safety is our top priority, and Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet is well prepared to remain open and care for our patients during this work stoppage event,” according to the statement. “We have a comprehensive contingency plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service for those we are privileged to serve.”