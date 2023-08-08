August 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Joliet nurses ready to set strike date

Strike would be second in three years

By Bob Okon
St. Joseph nurses and supporters picket outside St. Joseph Hospital as contract negotiations continue on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 in Joliet.

Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital held their last informational picket on July 20. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital plan to set a strike date later this week, a union representative said Tuesday.

The nurses contract expired July 19, although talks continue. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Aug. 15.

But the union plans to announce a strike date on Friday, said Sarah Hurd, lead organizer with Illinois Nurses Association.

A strike would be the second in three years. Nurses walked out in 2020 before reaching agreement on the contract that recently expired.

Hurd said any strike date announced ahead of negotiations next week could be called off if progress is made at the talks.

“We are holding out hope that at our next bargaining session on the 15th that we can get some of the movement that we need,” she said.

The nurses on Thursday plan a bake sale to raise money for a strike fund and an informational picket outside the Madison Street entrance to the hospital from 7:30 to 10 a.m.