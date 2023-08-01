Joliet District 86 announces new assistant principals

Joliet Public Schools District 86 will have four new assistant principals for the 2023-24 school year.
The four new assistant principals are Sara Coombs, Washington Junior High; Elizabeth Darlin, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Jordan Miller, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; and Mia Suarez, Gompers Junior High School, according to a news release from District 86 announcing the new assistant principals.
Miller, who came to District 86 eight years ago, replaces Ben Meinert, who was promoted to principal at Woodland Elementary School. Miller served two years as an academic advisor at Washington Junior High.
Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sports studies from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the university.
Darlin has also spent eight years at District 86. She previously served as Lynne Thigpen Elementary School’s academic advisor.
Darlin earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University with a major in elementary education and a minor in music. She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Lewis University in Romeoville.
Suarez, who has 21 years of experience in education, previously served as assistant principal at Sator Sanchez Elementary School. She also served as a dean and an assistant principal in Peoria before moving to Joliet last year. She replaces James Kikos, who was named principal at Isaac Singleton Elementary School.
Suarez earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northeastern Illinois University. She also earned two master’s degrees from Western Illinois University, in school counseling and educational leadership.
Coombs is beginning her 24th year in District 86. She spent the past three years as an academic advisor at Dirksen Junior High.
Sara earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign She also earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Governors State University.
For more information, visit joliet86.org.