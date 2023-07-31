Lockport divers pull submerged vehicle from water

No occupants were found in or near a vehicle that was partially submerged in a Romeoville pond on Monday.

Lockport Township Fire Protection District was dispatched at 4:22 a.m. Monday because a vehicle was found in a pond at Weslake Parkway and Parkview Drive in Romeoville, the fire district said in a news release.

“A passerby who noticed the vehicle in the water was unsure if it was occupied,” the fire district said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the vehicle was approximately 100-feet from shote and 50% submerged in the pond, the fire district said.

So a surface rescuer quickly checked the vehicle before it was completely submerged and found no occupants, the fire district said.

Lockport divers, in coordination with both the Lockport and Romeoville remote operated underwater vehicle, searched the vehicle and the surrounding area, the fire district said. No occupants were found, the fire district.

Divers conducted a final search after helping the tow truck pull the vehicle from the pond, the fire district.

Lemont, Northwest Homer, Romeoville and Plainfield departments assisted at the scene, the fire district said. In addition, several departments covered the Lockport stations and handled multiple additional calls in the district, the fire district said.