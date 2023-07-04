July 04, 2023
Joliet police investigating shooting near BP

The man was shot in the parking lot

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
emergency lights

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that occurred on McDonough Street in Joliet.

Joliet police were notified at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning that a gunshot victim had arrived at the Ascension St Joseph – Joliet emergency room, according to the Joliet Police Department.

When Joliet police arrived, they learned that the 26-year-old male was shot while in a vehicle and had two non-threatening gunshot wounds, Joliet police said.

Joliet police also learned the man was brought to St. Joe’s in a private vehicle, Joliet police said.

As they investigated, Joliet police determined the man was shot in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 6 McDonough St., Joliet police said.

Joliet police went to this location and found evidence of a shooting, Joliet police said.

“This is an active investigation in its early stages,” Joliet police said.

Joliet Police detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects, Joliet police said.

Those with information related to this incident contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.