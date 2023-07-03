Joliet firefighters extinguish garage fire; no injuries reported

No one was injured in a garage fire Sunday on Joliet’s far West side.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a garage fire in the 6800 block of Cornwall Drive.

The first firefighting crews arrived on the scene within three minutes and reported heavy fire coming from the structure’s front, the Joliet Fire Department said.

After firefighters controlled the fire with a blitz line, they entered the structure and found fire on the first floor, the Joliet Fire Department said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which did not spread to the rest of the house, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The roof was vented to increase visibility in the garage, which helped with extinguishing the fire, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The family left the house on their own and no one was injured, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The firefighting crews were at the fire for 90 minutes and performed "water supply, search, and ventilation," the Joliet Fire Department said.

The garage had major fire and smoke damage, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Joliet Fire Department said.