Taste of Joliet brings ‘unique setup’ with rides, food, music

Attendees were in good spirits on a bright yet sweltering Saturday at the annual Taste of Joliet.

One of them was Erica Ekstrom, of Joliet, who was eating food while her children and their friends were enjoying the carnival rides and music. Ekstrom described the signature event for the Joliet Park District as a “very parent friendly.”

Ekstrom also likes that she does not have to drive very far to experience a festival that offers a wide variety of food and good music.

“I think Joliet has a unique set up that many festivals do not,” she said.

Although the Joliet Memorial Stadium was not teeming with crowds in the middle of the afternoon, the amount of people was expected grow larger as the evening drew near.

The three-day summer event put on by the Joliet Park District tends to attract tens of thousands people every year and has a little something for everyone. This year marked the second Taste of Joliet that has been held after it was put on hiatus for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsha Perez and Kenny Roberts enjoy live music at the Taste of Joliet on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Taste of Joliet began Friday. and will continue Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While there was a carnival on one side of the stadium, the other side had a space for large stage for live music. One of the bands that played on Saturday was called Gen FuZe.

Al Neverouski, the grandfather of the band’s lead singer, Lindsay Kent, was at the stadium to listen to the band play.

“I just think it’s great. They get exposure,” he said of the band.

Neverouski said he’s been coming to the Taste of Joliet for 10 years.

“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” he said.

The stadium was also filled with food vendors from numerous restaurants offering Mexican, Italian, Greek and Polish cuisine.

7th Heaven’s Adam Heisler performs at the Taste of Joliet on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

One of the vendors was Genoa Italian Concession from Oswego. They offered visitors an eye-popping amount of just the kind of food they would expect to enjoy at a festival, such as Philly waffle fries, chips with pulled pork, garlic parmesan chips, loaded tots and a bucket of nachos.

There was also a dish with chips, cheese and bacon called “Heart Attack.”

“We do not promote healthy eating,” said Anthony Pizzo, the owner’s restaurant.

Pizzo said he loves the Taste of Joliet and the event organizers “always do a great setup.”

“The crowd always comes out,” Pizzo said.