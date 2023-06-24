2nd arrest made in Plainfield murder investigation

Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the Plainfield slaying of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death last year.

At 9:22 a.m. on Friday, Amarion Woods, 19, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder of Anthony Saucedo, 19, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Kevin McQuaid.

Saucedo was shot and killed on June 15, 2022, in the parking lot of the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield.

McQuaid has declined to provide further details about the investigation, saying there are “multiple individuals that are being charged in this investigation, but not all have been arrested as of yet.”

Damarian Woods, 18, was booked into jail on Thursday, on first-degree murder charges over the shooting of Saucedo.

Damarian Woods (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Bond for Damarian Woods has been set at $5 million while Amarion Woods has a $2.5 million bond, jail records show.

Last year, Will County prosecutors filed a forfeiture complaint for a Toyota Camry that they alleged was used in the fatal shooting of Saucedo. Woods was not named in the court filing.

Prosecutors said that the police believed the vehicle had been driven by the owner’s son at the time of the incident.

According to the forfeiture complaint, at 9:55 p.m. June 15, 2022, an officer was sent to the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center for a report of two vehicles “shooting at each other” in the parking lot.

A 911 caller said a red vehicle took off from the parking lot and the other vehicle still was in the lot with a door wide open, the forfeiture complaint said.

The caller reported hearing six to 10 gunshots go off and observing a “bunch of kids” running toward the red vehicle, the forfeiture complaint said.

Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield, seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Three officers arrived at the location, and one of them found Saucedo unconscious with no pulse sitting in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with blood coming from his mouth, a massive amount of blood on him and a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the forfeiture complaint. The engine still was running, and the front seat passenger door was open.

The officer saw several spent shell casings on the ground near the front of the Jeep, spent casings in the front and rear of the vehicle, and a firearm magazine on Saucedo’s lap, according to the forfeiture complaint.

An attorney for the vehicle’s owner filed a response that denies the vehicle was used to commit the crime. On June 14, a judge granted prosecutors’ request for forfeiture of the vehicle.