Will County executive proclaims Juneteenth Day of Observance

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant issued a proclamation on Friday recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Day of Observance in Will County.

“Will County is proud to celebrate Juneteenth and the history of emancipation in the United States,” Bertino-Tarrant in a news release. “Recognizing this important holiday offers an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our history and commit to work together in becoming a more tolerant society.”

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant seen in attendance for Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech in Plainfield a year ago. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Bertino-Tarrant called on Will County residents to “celebrate the emancipation of Black Americans and to condemn the history of slavery in the United States of America.”

Juneteenth is a recognized county holiday for Will County government. All county buildings will be closed with the exception of essential county services and public safety operations.

The release from Bertino-Tarrant’s office noted that Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger’s proclamation ordered the freedom of more than 250,000 slaves in Texas.

“Juneteenth has grown to become the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States of America,” the release said.

The full proclamation can be read at www.WillCountyIllinois.com.