Will County Community Health Center gets Gold Seal

The Will County Community Health Center has received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Care Medical Home, Ambulatory Health Care and Behavioral Health Care Accreditation, the Will County Health Department announced.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, the health department said in a news release.

The Joint Commission, an accreditation agency, conducted an unannounced, onsite review of the health center in February.

“We commend Will County Community Health Center for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients,” Deboray Ryan, interim executive vice president for accreditation and certification operations for the Joint Commission, said in the release.

The Will County Community Health Center, which has a main office in Joliet and branch locations in Bolingbrook and Monee, provides access to medical care, behavioral health care and dental care.

“This voluntary accreditation shows our commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality in health care.” Will County Community Health Center Chief Executive Officer Mary Maragos said in the release.