Troy School District 30-C names April students of the month

The Troy School District 30-C Board recognized its April students of the month at its May board meeting. Presenting the awards were William B. Orenic Intermediate School sixth-grade Principal Kelly Landers and Troy Middle School Assistant Principal Ryan Kabara.

William B. Orenic students of the month for April were sixth graders David Escobar, Reese Kelsey, Rachel Krohn and Madison Reynolds.

Troy Middle School students of the month for April were seventh graders Colton Coughlen, Christian McCullough, Robert Mitchell and Macie Robbins, and eighth graders Lindsey Blabas, Nevauri Caruth, Olivia Horn and Jayden Jock.

Students were selected on the basis of consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude and participation in class. For the honor, the students received certificates, pins and other items to celebrate their accomplishments.