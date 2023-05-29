Lockport garage fire under investigation

Lockport Fire Investigators are investigating a garage fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to the garage fire in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street in Lockport at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

When firefighters arrived, they found a “fully involved, single car, detached garage behind the residence with the fire already spreading to a second, six-car, detached garage next door,” according to the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Although firefighters quickly brought the fire under control with multiple hose lines, the single car garage was “a total loss,” the Lockport Fire Protection District said.

In addition, the fire caused “extensive damage to the second, six-car, detached garage next door. Also, a third garage sustained “radiant heat damage,” the Lockport Fire Protection District said.

After the fire was upgraded to a general alarm, Lemont, Northwest Homer, and Plainfield fire departments brought firefighters and equipment from to cover the Lockport stations while Lockport firefighters controlled the fire, the Lockport Fire Protection District said.

No injuries and no damage to any houses were reported, the Lockport Fire Protection District said.