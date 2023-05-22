Need a job? Will County Health Department holds job fair

The Will County Health Department and Community Health Center will hold a job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair in health-related fields will be noon to 4 p.m. in the community room at the Will County Health Department building located at 501 Ella Ave, Joliet.

Job openings include staff nurses, certfied medical assistants, program managers, registraion clerks, mental health counselors and other career positions, according to a news release from the health department.

A list of current job openings can be found at willcountyhealth.org/job-opportuniies.

Job seekers at the fair will have the chance to learn about the various open positons and apply on the spot. The Workforce Center of Will County’s Mobile Workforce Center will also be on site to assist applicants in developing resumes.

This is the second annual job fair for the Will County Health Department.

The health department directed questions for more information to , Johnathan Godfrey at jgodfrey@willcountyhealth.org or Shalanda Mallard smallard@willcountyhealth.org.