Man briefly stranded on island near Brandon Road Lock

A man was temporarily stranded on an island near the Brandon Road Lock in Joliet Township.

About 9 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a report of a man who walked out to the area of the Brandon Road Lock and became stranded on one of the islands in the area, said Dave Brady, Rockdale Fire Protection District chief.

“He was exploring is what he told me,” Brady said.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident after a motorist spotted the stranded man when he had started a fire on the island, Brady said. The man was rescued from the area safe and sound, he said.

The Des Plaines River passes through the Brandon Road Lock and Dam.