May 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Nominations now open for Joliet’s Neighborhood Hero Award Program

By Shaw Local News Network
Neighborhood Hero Award winner Judith Miller at her home at 2219 Fiesta Drive with City Councilman Joe Clement (Provided by the City of Joliet)

The City of Joliet will recognize residents that show great pride in their property and therefore demonstrate great pride in their neighborhood with its Neighborhood Hero Award Program. Winners get a celebratory yard sign and Joliet City Council recognition.

Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award:

  • Lawn neat and maintained
  • Use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping and other decorative features
  • Exterior appearance of residence must be in good condition
  • Landscaping must be resident’s own work
  • Garbage cans not visible and no artificial flowers

Nominations are due Monday, June 12 and must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to the property. Nominations can be sent to Project Acclaim by email at projectacclaim@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, IL 60434.

For more information, contact city planner Jayne Bernhard at 815-724-4052 or jbernhard@joliet.gov