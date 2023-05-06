Nominations now open for Joliet’s Neighborhood Hero Award Program

The City of Joliet will recognize residents that show great pride in their property and therefore demonstrate great pride in their neighborhood with its Neighborhood Hero Award Program. Winners get a celebratory yard sign and Joliet City Council recognition.

Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award:

Lawn neat and maintained

Use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping and other decorative features

Exterior appearance of residence must be in good condition

Landscaping must be resident’s own work

Garbage cans not visible and no artificial flowers

Nominations are due Monday, June 12 and must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to the property. Nominations can be sent to Project Acclaim by email at projectacclaim@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, IL 60434.

For more information, contact city planner Jayne Bernhard at 815-724-4052 or jbernhard@joliet.gov