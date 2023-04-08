Troy 30-C School District to hold ‘Coffee with the Superintendent’

Residents living in the Troy 30-C School District are invited to drop by for coffee and donuts with Paul Schrik, superintendent of Troy Community School District 30-C, from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, April 12.

The district’s spring “Coffee with the Superintendent” is a time parents, residents, business owners and other interested parties can meet the superintendent in an informal setting to ask questions or to just chat. There is no structured agenda, and those interested can drop in any time during the hour.

The event will also be attended by Troy Executive Director of Finance and Operations Trevor Moore, who can answer questions about the district’s budget, tax levy, upcoming projects and more.

It will be held at the Don D. Bacon Administration Center, 5800 W. Theodore Street, Door 10, behind Troy Middle School.

This is the second of two coffee events with administrators the district is hosting this school year.

For additional information, call the Troy 30-C District Office at (815) 577-6760. No registration is required.