Joliet woman, son arrested after police raid Joliet home on Saturday

A woman and her son were arrested at a Joliet home on Saturday.

Cynthia Harris, 62, of Joliet, and her son Cedric Harris, 44, of Joliet were “arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility,” according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Cynthia Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by felon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, No FOID and obstructing justice, Joliet police said.

Cedric Harris was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by felon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, No FOID and obstructing justice, Joliet police said.

After an extensive investigation, members of the Joliet Police Department Narcotics and Tactical Units, along with the Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad executed a search warrant at 7:26 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of South Des Plaines Street, Joliet police said.

The officers searched the home and recovered “a handgun and ammunition, a taser, various amounts of suspected cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, and a large amount of cash,” Joliet police said.

Cynthia Harris and Cedric Harris were in the home at the time of the search warrant. They were placed into custody without incident.