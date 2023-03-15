Head-on crash near Lockport kills 1, injures another

A motorist was killed in a fatal head-on collision Wednesday morning near Lockport.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle, head-on crash about 6:30 a.m. at Illinois Route 171 south of Riley Ave.. One driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The other driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. All lanes of Illinois Route 171 were shut down for a crash investigation until 10:35 a.m. No further information has been released regarding the crash.