March 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Head-on crash near Lockport kills 1, injures another

By Herald-News staff report
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that killed one and injured another near Lockport Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle, head-on crash about 6:30 a.m. at Illinois Route 171 south of Riley Ave.. One driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The other driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. All lanes of Illinois Route 171 were shut down for a crash investigation until 10:35 a.m. No further information has been released regarding the crash.