Thousands pack Plainfield for annual Irish parade

Despite the gloomy weather, thousands of people still packed downtown Plainfield and elsewhere to watch dozens of floats pass by in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The first stop for the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday was Commercial Street, a neighborhood were many residents could watch the parade from their own home. Many other visitors were there as well.

Among the crowd on Commercial Street who watched the first stretch of the parade was Jane Ukleja, her husband and children.

“It’s definitely grown every year,” Ukleja said.

Ukleja and her family watch the parade every year, which features a good variety of local businesses, sports teams and other organizations, she said.

The parade was held ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17.

A colorful float passes through Commercial Street for annual Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday in Plainfield. (Felix Sarver)

The organizers of the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade got lucky with the weather, said Tom Ruane, a parade coordinator and Plainfield Village trustee.

While the weather was chilly with an overcast sky, wet snow flurries didn’t start to fall until almost an hour into the parade.

“Every year we get more and more people, regardless of the weather,” Ruane said.

The parade was first held in 2002, and has grown into an annual spring celebration that draws several thousands of people to Plainfield every March, according to the Village Preservation Association of Plainfield’s website. The association organizes the parade.

“Now it’s a tradition for some people,” Ruane said.

Ruane said organizers of the parade estimate 8,000 people were in attendance on Sunday. After the parade, visitors were encouraged to visit the many shops and restaurants along Lockport Street, which is downtown Plainfield.

Leading the parade were fire trucks and ambulances, which blared their horns.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis was among the participants in the parade who rode in a Ford vehicle and waved at onlookers. Former Plainfield Mayor Mike Collins was the grand marshal for this year’s parade.

The parade princess chosen for this year was Ruby Tennis, who will graduate next year from Waubonsie Valley High School, according to the parade’s website.

A float featuring a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow made an appearance at the annual Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday in Plainfield. (Felix Sarver)

There were several groups of bagpipers and bands in the parade. The Aurora Area Shrine Club were among many participants that were racing along the parade route in tiny vehicles.

One notable act in the parade was from a performer known as Sam the Wheeler, who used a giant wheel to roll across Lockport Street.

Cody Ward, who was at the parade with his family, said it was their fifth year attending it.

“It’s a real family event,” he said.