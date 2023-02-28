Irish Fest in Manhattan starts Friday

The two-day Irish Fest in Manhattan returns this weekend, an event that each year gets a head start on St. Patrick’s Day and is the largest celebration in Will County for the month of March.

“The village swells with thousands of people over the course of the weekend,” volunteer Erin Gallagher said Monday.

Irish Fest is 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the 29th Irish Fest.

The event features live entertainment, including Irish music and dancers, a parade, an all-ages fun fair, craft fair, drinks and food and more.

New this year is a free shuttle bus on Saturday that will convey attendees around town to the various activities.

The parade on Saturday is at 11 a.m., although paradegoers are urged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. before roads are shut down to accommodate the parade route.

Following the parade, the entertainment tent opens at noon.

Friday night is an option for those who want to avoid the crowds, Gallagher said.

“Friday night is a really great opportunity for anybody who want to come out,” she said. “It’s like a small version of Saturday.”

Admission buttons are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. The buttons can be purchased at 14 different locations in Manhattan through Thursday.

Entertainment will include a variety of music.

Entertainers at the tent include Larkin & Moran Brothers, Reilly, Finbar McCarthy, Coyote Riot, Whiskey Mick, along with local favorites John Condron and Crooked Tails.

More information about Irish Fest, including where buttons are sold, can be found at www.manhattanirishfest.com.

The event is hosted by the Irish Amreican Society of County Will in conjunction with the village of Manhattan. It also serves as a fundraiser having generated more than $300,000 for local nonprofits since its inception, organizers say.