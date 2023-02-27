Vehicle strikes Illinois State Police squad vehicle on I-55 in Shorewood

An Illinois State Police squad vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 55 in Shorewood, leading to the hospitalization of two troopers for injuries considered not life threatening.

At 8:09 a.m. Monday, an emergency crew with Troy Fire Protection District responded to the crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-55, just north of Route 59, according to Troy Fire Chief Paul Hertzmann.

Two troopers had been assisting a pickup truck that slid off the roadway when another vehicle came along and struck their squad vehicle, Hertzmann said.

At the time of the crash, one trooper had been outside of the squad vehicle and ran into a ditch to avoid the collision, Hertzmann said. Another trooper, along with a police dog, were inside the vehicle, he said.

Both troopers were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for injuries considered not life threatening, Hertzmann said. The police dog appeared to be fine, he said.