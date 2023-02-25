Ex-auto theft task force member’s attorney seeks to know basis for client’s arrest

An attorney for a former member of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force is seeking to know who was behind what he considered his client’s unlawful arrest June 14, 2022.

On Friday, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said Dwayne Killian, of Minooka, was arrested by Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force. Killian, a retired Joliet police sergeant, is a former member of the task force.

“The Joliet Police Department assisted the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force as Killian was transported to the Joliet Police Department by a Joliet officer for the task force,” English said.

English declined to provide further information as he could not comment on another entity’s investigation. He said the case is not being investigated by Joliet police. He said there is no mugshot or arrest report since their department did not arrest Killian.

Killian’s Feb. 8 petition filed in Will County court alleged he was arrested “by unknown police officers of the city of Joliet.” The petition alleged that Joliet police Sgt. Ed Grizzle, a task force member, informed Killian the arrest was for “concealing theft,” an accusation that Killian denied.

Grizzle has not responded to messages about Killian.

John Shrock, Killian’s attorney, said he wasn’t sure if Killian knows who was involved in his arrest and why.

“Who was the one who started this whole affair and on what basis?” Shrock said.

Shrock said he submitted a Freedom of Information Act request last November to the city of Joliet for police reports on Killian’s arrest but the request was denied because of an ongoing investigation.

Court records in Will, Grundy, Kendall and Kankakee counties do not show charges filed against Killian. Federal court records do not show charges either.

“If they had a legitimate basis to arrest him, they would’ve charged him with a crime by now,” Shrock said.

Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney said Joliet police never presented the matter regarding Killian to their office.

“It’s never come to our office for review,” Cheney said.

Shrock said it was news to him and his client to learn there were meeting minutes about what apparently led to Killian’s arrest that was stated in the July 26, 2022 meeting minutes for the Illinois Vehicle Hijacking & Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention & Insurance Verification Council.

Grizzle told the council that Killian was arrested by Joliet police after he was instructed to return a forklift, according to the meeting minutes.

Shrock said Killian was asked by the task force to store the forklift on his property because it could not be stored elsewhere.

“It’s not like he needs a forklift at his house. He’s got a big property out there in Minooka and he was just storing it there,” Shrock said.