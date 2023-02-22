Joliet woman killed in car crash Wednesday morning

The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a Joliet resident on Wednesday morning.

A motor vehicle struck Jenna Cawthon, 30, while she was tending to her disabled vehicle, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Cawthon was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m. at Joliet Road and 107th St. in Bolingbrook, the coroner’s office said. A preliminary autopsy performed on Wednesday revealed multiple injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.