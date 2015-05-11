Jimmy Stafford, of Train, returns to Morris High School

MORRIS – Morris Community High School has had professional athletes and successful military and business people as keynote speakers on Honors Recognition Night, District 101 Superintendent Pat Halloran said.

But Jimmy Stafford of the band Train is the first Grammy award-winning keynote speaker. As a 1982 graduate of Morris High School, Stafford returns Wednesday for the 32nd annual Honors Recognition Night. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and Halloran said in addition to Stafford’s speech, each of the 185 students honored will receive an autographed picture of Stafford with their proclamation.

“One indication of excitement about the ceremony is that our attendance is up,” Halloran said. “Nearly 500 people have responded that they’ll attend.”

Art teacher Chris Hankins and National Honors Society Adviser Barbara Rath were on staff when Stafford attended the high school, Halloran said, and Stafford requested the school invite former guidance counselor Hank Trujillo, who will be in attendance.

Stafford moved to Hollywood in 1983, spent time with several bands until 1990, and released an album with The Apostles. After the band went their separate ways in 1992, Stafford did solo acoustic shows prior to beginning work with Train in 1994, according to a news release from the school.

Train has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and was awarded three by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

It wasn’t the first time Halloran, who is a neighbor of Stafford’s cousin, tried to schedule Stafford as the school’s keynote speaker.

Train’s tour schedule conflicted with Honors Night three years ago, but this time it worked out. Halloran said he’s been in touch with Stafford while the band was in Australia recently, and the band will be back on tour again soon.

Stafford and Train return to Illinois on July 3 as the band’s “Picasso at the Wheel” tour stops in Tinley Park at the First Midwest Bank Amphitheater. The band embarks on the nationwide tour May 21.