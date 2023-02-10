Joliet gives notice of lane closures on Route 53

A Joliet section of Route 53 that gets a heavy amount of truck traffic will be down to one lane in each direction for much of next week.

Lanes will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue, according to a news release from the city.

“Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions,” the release said. “The lane closures are needed for Union Pacific Railroad to perform additional repairs to the viaduct.”

The city advised motorists to seek alternate routes because of expected traffic congestion.