No one injured at Joliet house fire early Thursday morning

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a two-story house in Joliet but all residents get out safely.

At 3:05 a.m. Thursday morning, the Joliet Fire Department went to 612 Oneida St. in Joliet after receiving reports of a structure fire.

When the first units arrived four minutes after receiving the call, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the residence.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire on the first and second floors, and all residents safely left the building, the fire department said.

Additional firefighting crews “performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions,” and the fire was under control by 4:30 a.m., the fire department said.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene, the fire department said.

No one was injured, and the fire is currently under investigation, the fire department said.