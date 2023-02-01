JJC board meets on Renaissance Center lease

The Renaissance Center lease, now held by the family business that closed Syl’s Restaurant, is about to change hands.

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to vote on a new lease agreement for the banquet center located in an historic downtown Joliet building.

The Renaissance Center is in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The proposed lease agreement is with Bill Dimitroulas, who heads a group of restaurants in Joliet.

JJC owns the Renaissance Center.

But management of the facility has been leased out since 2017 to Premier Events and Catering.

Premier, once a growing local restaurant and catering business itself, has had a series of troubles that culminated Friday when the U.S. Department of Labor announced findings of labor law violations at Syl’s.

Syl’s, located in Rockdale, closed on Jan. 3.

Syl’s Restaurant in Rockdale, owned by Premier Events and Catering, closed Jan. 3. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Premier contacted JJC in December to inform college officials that it was negotiating with another group to take over the lease at the Renaissance Center, JJC spokeswoman Kelly Rohder-Tonelli said.

The proposed lease going to a vote on Wednesday is with DMT Foods, LLC managed by Vasileios “Bill” Dimitroulas, Rohder-Tonelli said.

Dimitroulas could not be reached for comment.

But the city of Joliet in January also issued a liquor license for the Renaissance Center to DMT Foods with Dimitroulas as the applicant.

Dimitroulas heads DMT Insurance Service in Joliet and the Arkas Restaurant Group, which includes five Joliet restaurants and a catering service.

Three Arkas restaurants are downtown: Cut 158 Chophouse, Juliet’s Tavern and Mousa Tapas Bar. Two others are on Essington Road: Hamburgerseria and Rosemary Cafe. Arkas also includes Cut Catering.