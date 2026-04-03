West Chicago man accused of fleeing police, pointing gun at man walking dog: prosecutors

A West Chicago man is accused of fleeing police after pointing a gun at a man who was walking his dog, prosecutors said.

Carlos Barrera, 20, of the 30W200 block of Brown Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor offenses including battery and driving while license suspended, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

A motion to detain pre-trial release for Barrera was granted Friday.

About 11:45 p.m. April 2, West Chicago police responded to the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in response to a 911 call advising that the occupant of a vehicle allegedly flashed a gun at a man while he was walking his dog, authorities said.

When police located the vehicle involved, later determined to be driven by Barrera, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Barrera allegedly fled westbound on Ann Street at a high rate of speed. He ultimately made his way onto Roosevelt Road where the officer paced Barrera’s speed at about 100 m.p.h. near Winfield Road, according to the release.

At one point during the pursuit, the officer was traveling head-on toward Barrera’s vehicle. Barrera struck another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign in order to evade police, according to the release.

Wheaton police were ultimately able to successfully spike strip Barrera’s car at which time he was arrested. When searching Barrera’s vehicle, police allegedly found a loaded, Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun with one bullet in the chamber, according to the release.

“The allegations that Mr. Barrera fled from police at a high rate of speed while armed with a loaded gun are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Once again, a defendant who thought they could outrun law enforcement in DuPage County learned the hard way that our officers are extremely well trained to safely apprehend those who flee instead of pulling over.”

Barrera’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.