Teen in Joliet accused of reckless Jan. 8 shooting that injured woman: cops

A 16-year-old boy was arrested several weeks ago after he was accused of recklessly firing a gun in Joliet that injured a 20-year-old woman, police said.

About 9 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Irving Street for a report of shots fired, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper right thigh, English said.

The woman was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for injuries not considered life threatening, English said.

Following an investigation of the incident, officers determined that a 16-year-old male was handling a loaded .22-caliber handgun while seated next to the victim on a couch, English said.

The handgun then discharged one round, which struck the woman in the right upper thigh, he said.

Officers were given consent to search the residence, at which time they located the .22-caliber handgun used in the incident, along with additional .22-caliber ammunition, English said.

The serial number on the firearm appeared to have been defaced, he said.

Officers also found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which appeared to have an automatic switch applied to it, he said.

Both guns were found in the bedroom of a residence, English said. The 16-year-old was then placed into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old was arrested on probable cause of reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing identification mark of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and having no firearm owner’s identification card.