Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record during 2026 season

Illinois youth turkey hunters set a new record, harvesting a preliminary total of 2,318 birds during the 2026 Illinois youth season. The total surpasses last year’s record of 2,099 birds and marks the third consecutive year of record-setting youth turkey harvest in Illinois.
Participation also reached an all-time high this spring. Youth hunters purchased a record 7,369 permits in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 6,538 sold in 2025. Along with a success rate of over 30% for the third year in a row, the increasing totals reflect youth interest in turkey hunting, hunting opportunities and a statewide turkey population.
This year’s youth season was March 28-29 and April 4-5. The top five counties for youth harvest were Jefferson, 75; Fayette, 74; Marion, 68; Adams, 62; and Clay, 62. The following shows local preliminary harvest figures for the youth turkey season by county for 2025 and 2026.
- Boone County saw youth hunters harvest four turkeys in 2026 after harvesting four in 2025.
- Carroll County saw youth hunters harvest eight turkeys in 2026 after harvesting nine in 2025.
- Lee County saw youth hunters harvest 10 turkeys in 2026 after harvesting 14 in 2025.
- Ogle County saw youth hunters harvest 21 turkeys in 2026 after harvesting 27 in 2025.
- Stephenson County saw youth hunters harvest 22 turkeys in 2026 after harvesting 18 in 2025.
- Whiteside County saw youth hunters harvest 25 turkeys in 2026 after harvesting 27 in 2025.
- Winnebago County saw youth hunters harvest 26 turkeys in 2026 after harvesting 25 in 2025.