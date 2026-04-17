Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record during 2026 season

Illinois youth turkey hunters set a new record, harvesting a preliminary total of 2,318 birds during the 2026 Illinois youth season. The total surpasses last year’s record of 2,099 birds and marks the third consecutive year of record-setting youth turkey harvest in Illinois.

Participation also reached an all-time high this spring. Youth hunters purchased a record 7,369 permits in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 6,538 sold in 2025. Along with a success rate of over 30% for the third year in a row, the increasing totals reflect youth interest in turkey hunting, hunting opportunities and a statewide turkey population.

This year’s youth season was March 28-29 and April 4-5. The top five counties for youth harvest were Jefferson, 75; Fayette, 74; Marion, 68; Adams, 62; and Clay, 62. The following shows local preliminary harvest figures for the youth turkey season by county for 2025 and 2026.