St. Charles man, 20, charged in crash that killed elderly Geneva couple, allegedly going 119 mph

A Kane County grand jury has charged a 20-year-old St. Charles with two counts each of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in the deaths of an elderly Geneva couple last year, according to a joint news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney and Geneva police.

Charles T. Rodgers was also charged April 16 with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor speeding, the release stated.

Dennis White, 85, and his wife, Ritsuko White, 88, were killed Sept. 5, 2025, after a black BMW X3 struck their 2005 Toyota Corolla head-on at 119 mph, the release stated.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged that Rodgers was driving the BMW at the time of the crash and that he was not legally allowed to possess the car, as he had taken it from a St. Charles Chrysler Dodge dealership where he was employed at the time, the release stated.

The crash occurred at 1:40 p.m., as Dennis White turned to go west on Bricher Road from Fisher Drive, the release stated.

Prosecutors alleged that Rodgers slowed the BMW to a stop at Bricher, a residential area with a 45 mph speed limit, before accelerating aggressively and reaching a speed of 119 mph moments before the crash, the release stated.

Prosecutors also alleged that instead of braking to avoid the crash, Rodgers steered the BMW left, apparently attempting to go around the Toyota Corolla, but instead striking it head-on, the release stated.

The force of the crash sent the BMW off the roadway into a wooded area north of the intersection where it caught fire, the release stated.

Two counts of the six-count indictment alleging aggravated reckless driving refer to two of Rodgers’ three passengers, who authorities said suffered grave bodily injury. The release stated they suffered fractures.

After a bond hearing April 17, a judge denied the state’s petition to keep Rodgers in jail pending trial, the release stated.

Instead, he was released on electronic home monitoring with a ban on driving any vehicle or contacting the remaining crash survivors, the release stated.

The most serious charge Rodgers faces is possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or probation of up to 48 months if convicted.

The two reckless homicide charges are Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to 30 months of probation, if convicted.

Rodgers’ next court date is May 20.