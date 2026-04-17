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Indiana woman charged in Will County with criminal neglect of a child who died in 2023

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet.

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

An Indiana woman has been charged with criminal neglect of a child with a disability who died in 2023 in Bolingbrook.

Caitlin Scarbrough, 36, of Hammond, Indiana, was indicted by a Will County grand jury on Thursday on felony charges of criminal abuse and neglect of a person with a disability and endangering the life and health of a child.

The charges alleged that on April 28, 2023, Scarbrough was a caregiver who knowingly failed to provide adequate nutrition to Everleigh Garcia, who had a disability, and that failure resulted in Garcia’s death.

Scarbrough was further accused of failing to provide prompt medical care for Garcia and providing the child anti-seizure medication.

The charges did not specify Garcia’s age but said she is a child under 18.

The Bolingbrook Police Department investigated the case.

Shaw Local has contacted the police department for further information on the case.

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Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News