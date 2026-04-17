Indiana woman charged in Will County with criminal neglect of a child who died in 2023

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

An Indiana woman has been charged with criminal neglect of a child with a disability who died in 2023 in Bolingbrook.

Caitlin Scarbrough, 36, of Hammond, Indiana, was indicted by a Will County grand jury on Thursday on felony charges of criminal abuse and neglect of a person with a disability and endangering the life and health of a child.

The charges alleged that on April 28, 2023, Scarbrough was a caregiver who knowingly failed to provide adequate nutrition to Everleigh Garcia, who had a disability, and that failure resulted in Garcia’s death.

Scarbrough was further accused of failing to provide prompt medical care for Garcia and providing the child anti-seizure medication.

The charges did not specify Garcia’s age but said she is a child under 18.

The Bolingbrook Police Department investigated the case.

Shaw Local has contacted the police department for further information on the case.