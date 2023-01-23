Plan for Joliet used car lot evokes business brands from city’s past

A plan to expand a used car business evoked some familiar business names from the city’s past.
The Joliet City Council rejected a plan last week to expand a used car business on Center Street.
The dealer, 1st Choice Auto Sales at 201 N. Center St., wanted to use an empty lot located down the street from its business, to store vehicles.
The plan faced opposition from a neighboring tavern and the owners of the old Weber Dairy property now used for office space.
The same space had been used decades ago by the old Kinney Motors, a lawyer for the business told the council.
The zoning for the property already has a variation allowing used car sales. But city approval of a special use permit was needed before it could be used.
The City Council voted unanimously against the permit, that also received negative recommendations from the Zoning Board of Appeals and city staff.
Attorney Patrick Woytek said the 1st Choice Auto Sales space “currently is pretty congested.” Owner Bujar Shabani wanted the extra lot to create room for vehicle deliveries and to park inventory, Woytek said.
Shabani bought the lot at 115 N. Center St. in 2021, with hopes of using it for his business.
The stretch of Center Street near Jefferson Street has continued to be a used for car sales since the era of Kinney Motors, which was a new-car dealer for the now defunct American Motors Corporation. But, car dealers at times have clashed with the city because of the limited space for their business.
Attorney Tom Osternberger, representing the Mid Town Tap at 117 N. Center St., told the council that 1st Choice Auto Sales “was looking to jump over my property and expand around it.”
Frank Fehrenbacher, who owns the old Weber Dairy at 407-409 W. Jefferson St. now used for office space, said he was concerned that the expansion of the business would interfere with tenants at his property.