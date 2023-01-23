New Lenox man accused of invading home, touching female victim: cops

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of entering into a female victim’s home in New Lenox and touching her body before she screamed and chased him away, police said.

The arrest of Noah Upchurch, 24, of New Lenox, stems from an incident that occurred about 3:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Third Avenue, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

The department was contacted by a female victim who reported a burglary in progress, police said.

While officers were on their way to the victim’s home, they learned Upchurch, who was known to the victim, had fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

An investigation was started and officers learned Upchurch had entered the victim’s home through a faulty rear door, police said.

The victim was asleep and awakened to find Upchurch standing next to her bed while rubbing her body over her clothing, police said.

The victim screamed, chased Upchurch out of the house and contacted officers, police said.

The victim said Upchurch was a friend of a relative and he had been sending her inappropriate text messages, police said.

The victim asked Upchurch to stop texting her and blocked his number, police said.

Officers found Upchurch’s vehicle outside of his residence on Pleasant Lane and took him into custody about 5 a.m. on Saturday without incident, police said.

Police said the incident involving Upchurch was not a random act.

“At no time was any member of the community in danger other than the victim of this attack,” police said.

Upchurch was booked into the Will County jail at close to 10 a.m. on Saturday. He remains in jail as of Monday afternoon.

Upchurch’s bond has been set at $80,000.

Upchurch was arrested by police on probable cause of home invasion, criminal sexual abuse, criminal trespass to a residence and battery. Online court records as of Monday have not yet shown the formal charges against Upchurch.