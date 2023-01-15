Driver flees after crash on Joliet’s west side

A driver flipped its car on a residential street and then fled the area before Joliet police officers arrived.

At 9:17 p.m. Saturday night, Joliet police officers went to the 1000 block of Oakland Avenue in Joliet after receiving a report of a traffic crash and did a preliminary investigation.

Joliet police determined that, while northbound on Oakland Avenue, a Chevrolet Malibu collided with the rear of a Mazda.

The Mazda was parked on the street and not occupied, Joliet police said.

The Malibu flipped and landed upside down in the street, Joliet police said.

Joliet police determined that the Malibu’s driver fled from the scene before the officers arrived. prior to the officers’ arrival on the scene. No injuries were reported, Joliet police said.

Anyone with information related to this crash should call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3013.