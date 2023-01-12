January 12, 2023
Shaw Local
News - Joliet and Will County

Joliet native, John Lausch leaving U.S. Attorney’s office

Lausch lead initial investigation into classified documents at Biden’s office

By Bob Okon
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington, as John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney in Chicago, looks on. Robert Hur, the former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Maryland, will lead the investigation, taking over from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter and who recommended to Garland last week that a special counsel be appointed. Hur is to begin his work soon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Norther Illinois U.S. Attorney John Lausch, a native of Joliet, is leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that Lausch plans to leave in “early 2023″ while announcing the appointment of a special counsel, U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Robert Hur, to take over the investigation into classified documents found in President Biden’s former office.

Lausch, who has headed the initial investigation, informed him when he took the assignment that he could not stay long term because he planned to leave his position as U.S. Attorney for work in the private sector, Garland said.

Lausch, a Joliet Catholic Academy graduate and a linebacker for the school’s 1987 state championship football team, was named U.S. Attorney in 2017.

