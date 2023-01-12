Joliet native, John Lausch leaving U.S. Attorney’s office

Norther Illinois U.S. Attorney John Lausch, a native of Joliet, is leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that Lausch plans to leave in “early 2023″ while announcing the appointment of a special counsel, U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Robert Hur, to take over the investigation into classified documents found in President Biden’s former office.

Lausch, who has headed the initial investigation, informed him when he took the assignment that he could not stay long term because he planned to leave his position as U.S. Attorney for work in the private sector, Garland said.

Lausch, a Joliet Catholic Academy graduate and a linebacker for the school’s 1987 state championship football team, was named U.S. Attorney in 2017.

Check back with the Herald-News for further updates to this story.