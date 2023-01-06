14-year-old charged with murder of marijuana dealer in Crete Township

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder after he was accused of gunning down a 25-year-old marijuana dealer in Crete Township.

The arrest of the teen on Thursday was the result of a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the Dec. 30 fatal shooting of Chaves Bradley, 25, of Hammond, Indiana.

The teen’s parents were also arrested but it’s not clear if they’ve been charged in connection with the incident.

Digital evidence recovered at the scene of the crime indicated Bradley was supposed to meet the 14-year-old for the purpose of selling the teen a large quantity of marijuana, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Bradley parked his vehicle in a prearranged location in Crete Township before shots rang out, police said.

“Bradley was able to speed away from the scene as the [14-year-old] suspect began shooting in the direction of Bradley’s fleeing vehicle,” police said.

Bradley’s vehicle was struck numerous times from behind by gunfire, and Bradley was struck once, police said.

Seven spent .40-caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s SWAT team assisted detective with a search warrant in Crete Township.

That led to the arrest of the 14-year-old and his parents, police said.

Detectives searched the residence and found a .40-caliber pistol and .40-caliber ammunition that matched the same type of rounds recovered at the murder scene, police said.

“The 14-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning,” police said.

The firearm and ammunition recovered at the residence was found hidden, inside of the 14-year-old’s bedroom, police said.

The firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a Naperville residence.