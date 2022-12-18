Silver Cross Foundation, GotSneakers, launch Sneaker Drive for cardiac rehab patients

The fundraising arm for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox is launching a program that aims to keep sneakers out of landfills while at the same time raising money for a new treadmill for cardiac rehabilitation patients.

The Sneaker Drive is the result of a partnership between GotSneakers, a sneaker recycling program, and Silver Cross Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides philanthropic support for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The Sneaker Drive will begin Monday and conclude Jan. 23.

People interested in participating can donate any brand of gently worn, used or new sneakers or gym shoes at several collection containers.

Silver Cross Foundation will receive up to $7 per pair of shoes that is donated. The money will be used to help purchase a treadmill for cardiac rehabilitation patients.

The collection containers are at the following locations:

• Pavilion D, 1851 Silver Cross Boulevard, New Lenox

• Pavilion A, 1890 Silver Cross Boulevard, New Lenox

• Main Hospital Information Desk, Silver Cross Hospital, 1900 Silver Cross Boulevard, New Lenox

• Encore Shop Entrance, 710 Cedar Crossings Drive, New Lenox

Donations can also be dropped at the Silver Cross Health Center, 12701 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen.

“The sneaker recycling program helps keep sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment, and helps organizations like Silver Cross raise much-needed funds,” Silver Cross officials said in a news release.

In a statement, Tracy Simons, Silver Cross Foundation executive director, said donations “will be given to someone around the world who is in need of shoes, prevent harmful chemicals from polluting our surroundings and also help patients who are recovering from open heart surgery.”